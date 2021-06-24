Once again, I am compelled to respond to Joseph Fischer’s lengthy epistle “A call for compassion,” (My Turn, May 23).
First though, I take umbrage in being classified, directly or indirectly, as a “sunshine patriot” and giving armchair “thoughts and prayers.” I proudly served my country honorably; also serving on war-torn foreign soil during that time. I may not have walked in his boots or carried his rucksack, but my service was nonetheless just as patriotic as his. Once again, referencing his educational achievements and military title does not impress or intimidate. I’m sure he served with distinction and was a fierce and demanding leader and I commend him for his service to our wonderful country.
My patriotism includes compassion for the people who are being lured and cheated out of their meager funds by these criminals. They suffer many hardships during their travel and hold a false belief that they do not need to make legal applications to enter this country, while the thieves, drug lords, and human smugglers become rich on their purloined spoils. In many cases, when they arrive at our border, they are abandoned and left to face whatever fate awaits them. Some die in the process. Some make it past the Border Patrol and just disappear into the bowels of our country and are never heard from again until they are apprehended while engaged in illegal activity, which is most likely expected of them for repayment to those smugglers who arranged for their arrival here.
I earnestly pray daily for the people who are being taken advantage of by drug cartels and human smugglers, in which this administration is complicit by turning a blind eye. This lack of response by the Biden Administration is criminal. I also pray daily for our law enforcement, Border Patrol, and military (National Guard troops) who are being inundated with waves of people who are overrunning our country without due legal process and I do not consider my prayers as “cheap.”
LTC Fischer may not have openly written regarding open borders, but his actions show differently. I believe he is supportive of the crisis at the border continues. If this flow of so-called asylum-seeking individuals is not controlled, then what good does it do to even claim that we have borders at all. Sending American dollars to the source countries is just wasting money as the equally crooked politicians of those countries would not distribute the funds where needed and those dollars would end up in pockets they were not intended for.
I am sure that LTC Fischer was a well-educated leader in the Armed Forces, but as he claims, he is certainly not an expert on immigration issues per se, and he is presumptuous about my ignorance regarding what is happening under this liberal administration. A true immigrant to this country is someone who follows the proper procedures to gain legal entry, is willing to follow the requirements of citizenship, and is willing to become a productive asset to this country. Many of these groups are simply looking to take advantage of a very generous and giving country and our generosity is being stretched to its breaking point. Liberalism does not provide real compassion for the downtrodden, it is simply harvesting new voters to their party to ensure that no other political party can ever endure.
As I mentioned in my previous submittal, perhaps LTC Fischer would show his compassion by inviting several hundred of these “entrants” to stop by his open door to chat.
Mel Benjamin lives in Watsontown.