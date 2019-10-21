One of the best, most beneficial ways to use state grant money would be to enhance the children’s section of a public library.
That’s exactly what will happen in East Buffalo Township, near Lewisburg.
The Public Library for Union County has been selected to receive a $750,000 state grant to build a 1,146-square-foot addition to the children’s wing of the library building at 232 Reitz Boulevard, located between Routes 45 and 192, just west of Lewisburg.
The addition will include programming space and a family restroom. It will help the library reconfigure other public spaces and update its lighting, heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.
The grant comes from the Keystone Recreation, Park and Conservation Fund.
“We’re very thankful to receive the Keystone Grant,” said Don Adams, library board president. “We look forward to working with the state to complete a project that will meet the needs of the families in our community. The heart of the project will focus on areas of the library that support a sound foundation of early learning and success in school and in life.”
Research clearly shows that public libraries continue to play a major role in fostering literacy.
Children who have been exposed to library preschool programs showed a greater number of literacy and pre-reading skills than those in a control group, according to a Pennsylvania Library Association study, “The Role of Public Libraries in Children’s Literacy Development.”
The research, which focused on summer reading programs in Philadelphia, studied four groups of children with low reading scores who came from low-income working families.
The study showed that the summer reading programs encouraged children to spend more time with books, played an important role in the reading achievement of children who lacked access to books and other reading materials, encouraged children to read, listen to stories and read aloud. It also encouraged parents to become more involved in their child’s reading activities.
“Children’s libraries equip children with lifelong learning and literacy skills, enabling them to participate and contribute to the community,” the International Federation of Library Associations (IFLA) writes. “The links between literacy and social and economic outcomes cannot be overemphasized,” the IFLA writes. “Children’s libraries have a special responsibility to support the process of learning to read and to give children access to all media.”
The Pennsylvania Department of Education, through the Office of Commonwealth Libraries, administers the public library portion of the Keystone Fund Grant program that will benefit the library in Union County. The competitive grant is used to award matching construction grants to municipalities that sponsor state-aided public libraries.
It all adds up to what those in the financial sector would call a solid investment.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.