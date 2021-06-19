When I moved back to Central Pennsylvania, knew I would be in the political minority. But I also knew that the Republicans I grew up with were decent, honestly conservative people who looked out for their neighbors and contributed to their communities but had different political principles than I did.
Now their party has become completely un-moored from any principle at all, and I could almost feel sorry for them.
Today’s example of the annihilation of traditional Republican principles comes in the form of state Rep. Clint Owlett (R), who is quoted saying, “Basically uniform is not uniform. That’s one thing we’re trying to do here, is create uniformity.” He’s talking about voting practices and regulations, which have always been largely left to the counties. Forget about the insult to local election officials (most of whom are Republicans in my county, all of whom I know and trust), and forget about the lie (that our elections are either unfair or insecure). The principle that Mr. Owlett is describing could have come straight from the Soviet handbook, circa 1965! “All same, no different, no person better than other person; all comrades uniform.” For a party that screams non-stop about Socialism, that’s a heck of a flip flop! Along with fiscal conservatism (blown out of the water by the last administration’s unpaid-for tax break for the rich) and hawkishness in foreign affairs (turned into the cuddling of foreign dictators by the last administration), local political control was one of the main legs of Republican orthodoxy!
And, as with the first two principles, they had a point! Some things are best left to local control — Watsontown isn’t the same as Philadelphia, and it’s stupid to act like they are. Furthermore, the more centralized the electoral process is, the easier it is to hack, or, in the current principle-free Republican scheme, hijack by partisan intervention at the state level.
I could almost feel sorry for them, except for the old saying: When you lie down with dogs, you wake up with fleas. This is what they get for lying down with an unprincipled conman. No one believes them anymore — their principles now boil down to one thing: “win at any cost.” There is a lesson there, if they’re brave enough to admit it.
Trey Casimir,
Lewisburg