In spite of threats that the postal service won’t deliver and claims by President Trump that mail-in voting isn’t safe, I applied for my ballot in light of the coronavirus risks. Yesterday I was pleased to see the familiar long thick envelope labeled “Official Document” in my mailbox.
When I opened it a ballot-looking form from the “Republican” party and an envelope to send a donation back to them fell out. So the mail is safe enough to send money to reelect a man who has told innumerable lies but not safe enough for a legal election?
This week, in North Carolina, he advised voters to vote twice, once by mail and once at the polls? Isn’t voting twice a felony? While I am asking questions when did soliciting money start to be an “Official Document?”
Willow Eby-Fischer,
Northumberland