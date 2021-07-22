Truth is most often used to mean being in accord with fact or reality. Former President Donald Trump’s supporters now tell us that the truth is not the same for everyone. We tend to believe anything that re-enforces our political point of view. It does not matter whether the information is true or not.
Trump’s legions are willing to believe anything they wish no matter how much it distorts reality. Prime examples are the refusal to accept the results of the presidential election and the role that Trump played in the insurrection on Jan 6.
When fully entrenched in beliefs, it is impossible to accept facts. Republicans and conservatives who think Trump can do no wrong are some of the same people who believe vaccinations are unnecessary.
Those people accept what they read, hear and see without question. They are led to believe that liberals are evil; taxes are bad; government is the enemy; we are the makers and they are the takers; there is no acceptable position on guns, abortion, immigration, and free speech but ours; government rules and regulations are bad; no such thing as global warming. They accept Trump punishing his detractors; and believe that any criticism of Trump is fake news.
Fox News seldom presents a middle-of-the-road approach to any of these issues. Viewers and Trump supporters are willing to denounce athletes who take a knee as unpatriotic and then turn around and defend an ex-president who had condemned our allies, praised Russia, took the word of Putin over our intelligence agencies, while downplaying the seriousness of the pandemic.
The reason Fox condemns science and Dr. Anthony Fauci and blames China for the spread of COVID is to deflect from the terrible response Trump had to the pandemic that resulted in so much unnecessary sickness and death.
Even now many of the people who refuse to get vaccinated refuse to accept the same truths that divide us. Emotions aside, the real danger of not accepting the truth could be a matter of life and death.
Jack Strausser,
Elysburg