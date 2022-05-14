I just do not understand people. I think people have lost their common sense. If Roe vs Wade is overturned, it does not end abortion. It puts the authority back to the state where it belongs.
The federal government should not have a say and it should have never had a say. It is their job to uphold the law but not to make them, so they were wrong in the first place.
Come on people, have common sense. One time they say not your body, not your choice. Get a shot, wear a mask. But all of a sudden they want to cry about my body, my choice.
Life begins at conception. God said he knew you before you were in the womb.
Pastor Butch Woolsey,
Lewisburg