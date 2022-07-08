As we mark the birthday of our Republic in the midst of some very trying times it seems many have lost touch with what is right and just and spelled out in our Constitution.
In no way did our Founding Fathers ever consider the birth of this free nation to be based on if it makes me happy it’s my right everybody else be damned. Yet by the hue and cry over the striking down as federal law of Roe v Wade it appears many think the end of the world is here.
What was ruled was it was never and is still not a constitutional right to have an abortion which would seem as common sense of a ruling as there could ever be. The court’s ruling has spawned such visceral rhetoric and inane statements that any reasonable thinking human being must get a headache. John Micek who I find a very good reporter even said women will no longer have rights.
Protesters in Lewisburg held up a sign saying no woman should be forced to birth a baby. I will defer that in that statement no woman should be forcibly impregnated but that’s not what that misguided individual was saying. Once you’ve gotten pregnant due to your actions there’s no force involved just a callous disregard for life.
Sadly that’s what our society has become. We see groups who raise a ruckus over animal treatment but remain silent over killing a baby. We see people steadfastly state capital punishment is wrong because we don’t have the right to take another’s life, but you want to kill a baby’s that is acceptable. It is inconvenient to be pregnant, so just kill it, it’s your right is the mantra.
What a sad, sick feeling that should be and yet to people like Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters and even Joe Biden they are critical of a ruling that is pro life. Wonder what they’d say if the question involved euthanasia? Wait I know the answer: Life isn’t important so legalize it.
Life had better become important if this Republic is to continue.
For me, I intend to celebrate the birthday of America and the freedoms we have and hope to get through a day without the overwrought bemoaning their lack of freedom while they express it.
Harry Prentiss,
Sunbury