I often read the columns by Jack Miller and while I admire his passion his reasoning is never in step with my feelings so I rarely agree if ever. That’s what the Editorial page of a newspaper should engender — reasoned and reasonable debate. So while my feelings that Republicans and climate change are not the root cause of every problem in the world I respect Miller’s feelings that they are.
Where he overstepped was in the July 23 edition when he moved out of his comfort zone to attack life. I read with horror and absolute disgust how he ranted about the insignificance of a baby’s gestation period. He stated that it is a zygote and not a living being. He also opined that the only reason for being against abortion is to basically cram your religious beliefs down others throats. I was furious when I read his letter and had to take time to be more reasonable in my reaction to his troubling theory.
It is true that many times something can go wrong and the baby doesn’t make it full term. What is not true is the comparison to whether an unborn baby is comparable to an acorn or a corn stalk. While I’m no horticulture expert I can tell you there is a heartbeat in a fetus which makes it a human not a zygote. What I can tell you further Jack that it’s a tremendous joy knowing a baby is coming and watching and waiting for all that development to come to fruition. Sadly I can also attest to the indisputable fact that when something happens to that baby and as in the case of our granddaughter Isabella dying in the womb just a couple weeks before full term that’s a great a pain as parents and families can handle and some can’t fully cope with it.
That’s the tragedy and not the inconvenience of a pregnancy. If you are so callous toward human life and bash those who treasure it as religious zealots I feel very sorry for you. Go back to your world of Republican bashing and crying over climate and follow one piece of advice you always throw out in your diatribes: Follow the science. A fetus has a heartbeat therefore it is a living being not a zygote. I hope life becomes more precious to you and those are aligned with your thinking because if not weather will seem like nothing. The mystery of life is a gift and a joy and I’m stunned that so many share your opinion that it’s unimportant.
Harry Prentiss,
Sunbury