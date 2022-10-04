Abortions account for only 3 percent of the services provided by Planned Parenthood.
If abortion is banned nationally, the many other services accessible and legal before the overturning of Roe v Wade will also disappear. Contraception, STI (sexually transmitted infections) and HIV testing and treatment, COVID vaccines, prenatal care, behavioral health services will no longer be available through Planned Parenthood.
If instead of putting emphasis on abortion, pro-choice candidates underscored the dire implications of losing 97 percent of Planned Parenthood’s services, the message to voters might present a more accurate picture of the end result of this crucial choice.
April Fairweather,
Lewisburg