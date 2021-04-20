When I was a child my life’s dream was to live in a library. I had discovered the local library in a suburb of Reading where I grew up which I not only haunted weekly, but even dreamed about as I slept.
Fast forward to nearly 30 years ago when I discovered The Public Library for Union County. At the time I was commuting from my home in Selinsgrove to my office in Lock Haven, and to make the trip bearable I listened to books on tape. (yes, it was a long time ago). Having exhausted the holdings at my local library, I stopped one day at the Public Library for Union County where I found a much wider collection.
Why do I tell this story? It is because this is literally what caused me to move to the Lewisburg area almost 30 years ago.
I saw a new housing development near there, bought land and built my home.
As I became more involved in my community I was fortunate to serve several years there as a Board member and as their representative to the county system.
The recent articles about the success of the funding drive to enhance my library are what have prompted me to write this letter. I need to publicly thank the business and individuals who have stepped up to match the grant that will ensure that my library will be able to expand their many services, especially to the children of my community.
Libraries are not just the houses of books anymore. They are or can be the lifeblood of communities for information, enjoyment, socialization, and a connection beyond our sometime small world—and anyone rich or poor can access their wealth with just a library card.
Katie Evans,
Lewisburg