George Orwell was prescient when he created the idea of the Memory Hole in “1984.” That suppressor of history was intended to deceive everyone that the past never existed if it did not conform to the Ingsoc Party’s new line.
Well now you can have your own personal Memory Hole for only $130 a year! Just purchase the Lifebrand app and truly enjoy deleting anything you ever wrote online that now might embarrass you, no matter how truthful.
Plus it’s endorsed by the American Federation of Teachers no less, saying “Our union is here for you to help you future-proof your social media,” and. “It was good to know that if I found something that others might use for negative purposes that I could delete it with one key stroke.”
There’s no need to worry that something you wrote previously doesn’t comply with today’s thinking and you fear being cancelled for some old incorrect script. You can confidently prove you never wrote any disreputable words in the past, and thus verify that anyone who has a copy of your original post is a counterfeiter.
As the company states: “With one click, our AI-technology scans your profiles and identifies any potentially harmful posts displaying it on your personal dashboard. Delete or edit flagged posts to ensure your social profiles are an accurate representation of who you are today.” And users can smoothly integrate new words and syntax into old messages to suggest their thoughts were far in advance of the present line.
It will be more difficult to erase something once spoken, but it’s likely firms are working on those apps too. They will be especially useful for politicians who realized that what they once said in public was privately contradicted and embarrassing, witness Alejandro Mayorkas’s lies at the border. But I am sure governments are even more eagerly looking forward to the year machines can monitor thoughts and immediately suppress any unacceptable ideas deplorable citizens might have.
Example of these technologies abound in movies and science fiction, which depict futures where authoritarian societies use machines to control people. Churchill realized the threats science created and mentioned it in 1940 saying, “...But if we fail, then the whole world…including all that we have known and cared for, will sink into the abyss of a new Dark Age made more sinister, and perhaps more protracted, by the lights of perverted science.”
Using Lifebrand I can verify I never wrote this, but really, ain’t these technologies uplifting?
Thomas A. Modesto,
Danville