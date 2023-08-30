As the number of applicants to the State Police Academy continues to decrease annually, Pennsylvania officials are wise to open doors to more people who want to protect and serve.
This week, Gov. Josh Shapiro and State Police Commissioner Col. Christopher Paris announced the elimination of some post-high school graduation requirements as a way to boost entries into the academy. The state previously required an Associate’s Degree or 60 college credits for those applying to the State Police Academy. The change, Shapiro and Paris hope, will stem the tide of a nearly 80 percent reduction in candidates in just the last four years.
In 2019, there were 8,000 applicants to the academy. In 2023, the latest class had 1,800. The trend falls in line with what is happening nationally, at state and local levels, where many law enforcement agencies struggle to fill gaps in staffing.
Pennsylvania’s newest budget has funding to hire 384 new troopers this year. There were 50 graduates in the latest academy class. Another 76 cadets are scheduled to graduate in late December.
“For nearly 30 years, college credit requirements have prevented some of the most capable and committed from being able to serve our commonwealth. No longer will that be the case,” Shapiro said.
A high school diploma or GED certificate will remain a requirement, as it is across the nation. Other requirements that will stay in place include having a valid Pennsylvania driver’s license and applicants must be at least 20 when applying, but not older than 40 before entering training.
This education change won’t alter the training these potential troopers will go through. Academy cadets will still undergo extensive background checks and polygraph examinations, along with physical testing and psychological evaluations during the application process. Then there are 28 weeks of rigorous, high-level training at the academy.
“I do not expect to see a drop-off of the quality or caliber of those who go on to successfully graduate from our training academy and become troopers. We demand the highest standards and will continue to do so,” Paris said.
Pennsylvanians should expect that as well, the highest caliber troopers across the board. State officials should plan to review this new change when several classes of cadets have advanced through the academy to learn if the standard has remained at the highest levels and to the greatest benefit of all Pennsylvanians.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.