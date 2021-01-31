There is light at the end of this pandemic tunnel. We must remember the tunnel is long and navigating through it is likely to include some starts and stops.
Some in our region may be ready to move on because they’ve received one or both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Others are ready to get beyond COVID because the lifting of some mitigation measures must mean the climate is better. And others, well they’ve been stubborn and uncooperative for months, the reason we are approaching a year of managing this pandemic with an end just now coming into sight.
Having the vaccines going into arms is good. We wish the numbers were higher. As of Friday, a little more than 17,000 Valley residents had received at least the first dose of a vaccine, less than nine percent of the Valley’s entire population. Last week, Geisinger announced it would temporarily halt scheduled first-dose vaccine appointments, uncertain of the consistent long-term availability.
Statewide, hospitalizations have dropped by nearly 3,000 over the past month, another step forward. There are still more than 3,000 patients in Pennsylvania hospitals, including more than 150 in Valley facilities.
However, some of the data that everyone has also been monitoring since last March remains troubling.
While the number of new cases has leveled off — it has been more than three weeks since the Department of Health announced more than 10,000 cases in a single day, the data is still alarmingly high when you look at where it was.
On Jan. 18, DOH officials registered 3,145 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the lowest total of January. From the time the state registered its first case last March, it took more than three weeks to reach 3,145.
From March 6, the date of the first two confirmed cases in Pennsylvania, until Nov. 5, there were no days with 3,000 or more cases. On Nov. 6, there were 3,384 cases. Since that day, there has been one day — Nov. 8 — with fewer than 3,000 new cases in the commonwealth.
More troubling is the volume of COVID-related deaths. More than 5,000 Pennsylvanians have died due to complications from the novel coronavirus in January alone. Pennsylvania didn’t register its 5,000th COVID death until May 23. The 10,000th death was on Nov. 23.
We aren’t in the clear yet, far from it. In space, we’ve preached patience and vigilance for months. We will continue to do so.
