Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following counties, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland and Sullivan. * WHEN...Until noon EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 854 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall of 1 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Bloomsburg, Berwick, Sunbury, Danville, Northumberland, Elysburg, Riverside, Trevorton, Catawissa, Mifflinville, Lightstreet, Almedia, Fernville, Mechanicsville, Buckhorn, Jerseytown, Rupert, Rohrsburg, Iola and Jamison City. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&