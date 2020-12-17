For the third year in a row including 2020, I’m sorry to advise Adams Township and Troxelville residents that again this season the Adams Township Supervisors have had absolutely nothing to do with helping to install, remove or maintain electrical usage for the community Christmas lights in Troxelville.
Despite the supervisors helping to create the Troxelville Christmas Light Fund in 1999 as part of a cooperative effort and agreement that the board itself desired, the board today of Scott Norman, Dan Kuhns and R. Clark Camp reneged on their commitment in November 2018.
This year’s holiday lights are dedicated to the memories of two lifelong Troxelville and Adams Township residents who passed away in September, whom fully supported the Christmas Light Fund from the beginning in 1999: Mrs. Arlene Keister and Mr. Myron Mitchell.
Arlene Keister, myself and others started the effort in 1999 and it was Mrs. Keister who donated the very first $200 to the fund in order to get the project started.
Myron Mitchell donated his time and equipment for a number of years that allowed us to put up and take down the lights each season.
Perhaps the good-hearted spirit and pride in the community that Arlene and Myron exhibited is a trait that today’s Adams’ leaders could learn from.
I’m still proud of the light that Arlene and Myron helped to create back then, a holiday light that burns just as bright today. And they were proud of it too.
Perhaps that light has shown us all something about ourselves, and others!
The Troxelville Christmas Light Fund thanks George Long and Apache Tree Service of Middleburg for again donating time, equipment and services to put up and take down the lights this season. It also thanks Dave Voss and Thistle Farms of Beaver Springs for donating a community tree this year, standing at the Community Hall.
Both of these men and businesses, located well outside of Adams Township, certainly do more for Adams residents than their own township supervisors see fit to do for the effort. Both men are happy and proud to work in the spirit of community and season for everyone’s benefit.
The fund again thanks the Troxelville Community Hall, all township and non-township residents, former supervisors and current township employees, for all their contributions and help toward keeping the holiday lighting going again this year.
Shawn Brouse,
Beavertown
Troxelville Christmas Light Fund