As if news that Sunbury’s New Year’s Eve celebration is returning this year following a two-year hiatus wasn’t good enough, the hard work of students at Triangle Tech will add an old, yet revised twist to the Market Street festivities.
Mayor Kurt Karlovich has been the driving force behind the return of the event. It was canceled two years ago because of dangerous cold and last year it was called off due to a lack of volunteers. The mayor made its return a priority and his work seems poised to pay off.
The centerpiece of the celebration will be the drop of an oversized lightbulb — 16-feet high and 10-feet wide — at the corner of Fourth and Market streets to count in the New Year. Triangle Tech students Nicole Feltman, Ethan Underkoffler, Javon Ashley, Andrew Jackson, Jacob Mourey, Trevor Danowsky and Geraldo Rodriguez along with their instructor, Aghyad Kanafani, rewired the bulb and added brighter, more efficient LED lights, Triangle Tech campus director Robert Thomas said.
“I was so impressed with what the students have done,” Karlovich said. “The support they gave us was amazing and I am so thankful for all the hard work they put in.”
We join Karlovich in celebrating this work and look forward to celebrating downtown again.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s were written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.