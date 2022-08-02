Every day volunteers like me with the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) continue our lifesaving work to fight cancer through public policy, particularly after what’s been an especially difficult two years for cancer patients and survivors and their families.
I personally have lost both my dad and my husband, Dave, to cancer. I also have numerous family members who have been afflicted by this dreadful disease. If cancer has also touched your life, you can make a difference through ACS CAN’s Lights of Hope Across America — an annual, moving tribute to fight back against cancer. This year, volunteers will again illuminate their neighborhoods in August and September with lit bags featuring the names of cancer survivors and those we’ve lost to cancer.
On Aug. 27, I will be hosting a Lights of Hope Across America display in Cameron Park, Sunbury, beginning at 5:30 p.m. This is a great opportunity for the Susquehanna Valley to participate in this heartfelt event. If you want to honor a loved one who has had cancer with a Lights of Hope luminary bag go to: http://action.fightcancer.org/goto/DKemberling2022.
Donna Kemberling,
Danville