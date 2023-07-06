As the election season heats up, gun rights are once again front and center as the year’s national body count rises.
There has been for a time considerable debate about the meaning of the subordinate clause to the 2nd Amendment. The clause reads “A well-regulated militia being necessary to the security of a state.” If original intent of the founding fathers is your thing, you should interpret gun ownership as being about the state’s ability to defend itself and its citizens against either outside armed forces or internally generated armed forces. Using guns to intimidate protesters who are unarmed (something not uncommon during protests in the Valley in 2020) is not by even the most far-fetched stretch of the imagination the intention of the authors.
The 2nd Amendment is the only part of the Bill of Rights in which the founders provide a reason for its inclusion — therefore a restriction — for asserting a right.
As to the issue of “well-regulated militia” the Militia Act of 1792 tried to standardize the militia. It applied only to “free men” and did require them to bring their own musket. The Acts (two) were not all that effective as the development of a regular army in the 19th century indicates.
To summarize, if you cling to an originalist and therefore conservative interpretation of the Constitution, the subordinate clause to the 2nd Amendment limits the scope of gun ownership.
It really isn’t “anything goes.”
Joe Fischer,
Northumberland