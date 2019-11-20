Pennsylvania seems poised to allow hunters into the field three Sundays per year, a reasonable approach to open a door that’s been shut for more than three centuries.
Monday, the state Senate voted 38-11 to send Gov. Tom Wolf legislation that would allow Sunday hunting beginning next year. It would allow hunters the additional days to hunt at key moments on the outdoors calendar: One during deer rifle season, one during deer archery season and another chosen by the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
It comes on the heels of moving the opening of deer rifle season up two days, from its traditional Monday after Thanksgiving start to the Saturday after the holiday.
The House passed the Sunday hunting measure — 144-54 — in October. The House added a requirement that hunters must get written permission from property owners to hunt on Sunday, another reasonable and proactive part of the bill.
A spokesman for Gov. Tom Wolf says the governor supports the legislation. We do too.
Three out of 52 Sundays a year is not a lot. We understand the concerns some — including some property owners, hikers and nonhunters — have regarding the change, but they still have 49 other Sundays to enjoy Pennsylvania’s wilds. One lawmaker, Sen. Michele Brooks, who voted against the plan in the Senate called it “counter-productive,” noting she heard that a “local hardware store had sold out of ‘No Trespassing’ signs, as property owners look to post their land” with plans to not allow hunting on their land at any time.
Some Pennsylvania hunters — and those who come to hunt here from neighboring states — build their work schedules around hunting season. For others who have yet to accrue enough time off, their hunting schedules have been limited to Saturdays. This permits an additional day while also creating an opportunity to stop the decline in the number of hunters.
The number of hunters in Pennsylvania has steadily declined over the past decade, from 665,719 in 2007 to 587,640 in 2017 according to the Game Commission.
Nothing will change this year. If Gov. Wolf does sign the legislation, it would change in 2020, possibly for spring turkey season, where it would be unveiled for the first time.
Hunting has been a way of life in Pennsylvania since it was first established in the 17th Century. It’s a family tradition for thousands of families for generations.
Perhaps this small change on the calendar can help re-establish or strengthen some of those traditions moving forward.
“What we need to think about is when this rolls out next year, there could be a dad with his 12-year-old son hunting on a Sunday, making memories that last a lifetime,” Laughlin said. “This is a life-changing event for some kids.”
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.