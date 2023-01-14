I didn’t realize why free speech opponents were alarmed by Elon Musk’s intended buyout of Twitter, but after publication detailing its suppression of speech, I quite understand. Matt Taibbi, Bari Weiss and several other journalists have published unredacted internal emails, confirmed by multiple Twitter sources, that revealed employees blacklisted certain tweets, suppressed and censored political opinions and actively limited the visibility of entire accounts, called “shadow banning.” Moreover, for really big fish Twitter had a group of executive banners above ordinary rank-and-file blacklisters, including two who had previously asserted the company did not ban accounts based on their political views, writing in a blog, “We do not shadow ban. And we certainly don’t shadow ban based on political viewpoints or ideology.”
Twitter was not alone here: With pressure and threats from the White House, FBI, Department of Justice and 11 other agencies, it complied with government requests and “suggestions.” Editor Weiss showed the FBI flagged particular tweets, resulting in censorship or warning labels placed on them. Twitter executives set up a dedicated group in October 2020 to discuss election-related removals, evidence of a large internet company actively suppressing government unapproved political speech. One woman, a human trafficking survivor was censored; she simply reported her awful history, and said “I wasn’t talking about anything that wasn’t factual.” Twitter especially went out of its way to comply with FBI “suggestions” to remove reports on a certain laptop. Another federal agency, one of many supposedly tasked with investigating foreign interference, actually asked for the removal of three parody accounts poking fun at a foolish state of Colorado tweet; the three promptly went into the memory hole. Soon it will be illegal to satirize government.
Unlike true believers who reject even written evidence of collusion between a Democratic administration and internet companies, Mark Zuckerberg himself admitted that Facebook coordinated with the Biden administration to arrange censoring. Thus Twitter was not even unique. An earlier lawsuit provided multiple examples of threats the White House had made against those not following dictates of the administration. These included removing Section 230 protection (which provides immunity for website platforms with respect to third-party content) if they failed to comply. Communications from White House press secretary Jen Psaki and Surgeon General Murphy suggesting they “flag problematic posts for Facebook,” and advisory warnings for Joe Rogan’s podcasts, provided evidence of “suggestions.”
Other authoritarian governments need experienced censors, and with at least 14 government agencies involved there are plenty to recruit here. Most of these agencies used the cover they were “protecting us from maligned foreign influences” to expand into activities that menace the very foundations of our democracy. Wasteful duplications of a task is typical of our government: the FBI had at least 80 agents involved costing $12 million; the Department of Homeland Security partnered with third-party security contractors and think tanks “to pressure Twitter to moderate content;” the FBI paid Twitter $3.4 million for 2 years of “[law enforcement]-related projects;” there were “countless instances” of posts taken down or labeled as misleading because they differed from the Centers for Disease Control guidelines or “establishment views” around COVID-19 and vaccines. While many silly COVID claims were indeed bogus, others were not, and even the CDC admitted that vaccinated people could recontract the disease, vaccines do not prevent transmission and can cause adverse effects, and that more vaccinated people are now dying than unvaccinated.
Of course, we hear the usual complaints about these disclosures: “only embarrassing emails were published;” were “taken out of context;” were “old news;” FBI “suggestions were not orders;” “this is all a conspiracy;” etc. If the excusers were truly interested in the truth about this “old news” why did they not demand open hearings and full disclosure of all emails relating to the censorship shown years ago? The idea that suggestions were simply suggestions is ludicrous. The most ominous aspect of this secret collusion is it allowed the administration to pretend it’s untainted by avoiding direct unconstitutional suppression of speech; instead, they pressure internet companies to execute it.
Liberals were once outraged that the FBI kept tabs on them, but now that it is working with this administration they encourage it. Our new Ministries of Truth have been incredibly active these two years.
Thomas A. Modesto lives in Danville.