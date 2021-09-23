On Jan. 27, 1838, a young lawyer from Illinois named Abraham Lincoln rose to address the Young Men’s Lyceum of Springfield. Lincoln’s words strike like a thunderbolt across the centuries and flash upon the scene of our current discontent, “Passion has helped us; but can do so no more. It will in future be our enemy. Reason, cold, calculating, unimpassioned reason, must furnish all the materials for our future support and defense.”
Passion dominates the snarling and the shouting in our public square about the most basic steps to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic. Passion is the incendiary force behind those who threaten and bully people who are doing their utmost to protect us from a lethal and costly virus. Passion is now, as Lincoln predicted, our enemy.
Reasonable people embrace the responsibilities of citizenship in a republic. Reasonable people celebrate advancements in medicine that enable us to overcome threats to our physical well-being. Reasonable people want to know what more they can do to improve the health and safety of our communities.
I am a citizen of this republic. I see nothing at all unreasonable about what I have been asked to do in this difficult and deadly time. I wear a mask when I am in an indoor public setting; I received two shots of the Moderna vaccine, one in January and one in February; I carry a small bottle of hand sanitizer wherever I go; and I encourage others to do as I have done.
I would not ask anyone to follow an example I do not model myself.
Long before Lincoln, a scribe wrote in the Book of Isaiah, “Come now, and let us reason together, saith the Lord…” Reason is indeed the most essential material for our support and defense.
John Deppen,
Northumberland