The pain is evident in their voices and their body language. Lawmakers have promised to do something about gun violence, but those promises have long come up empty.
During a hearing in the state House this week, those who have lost family and friends to gun violence again were heard. The hearing paired with a coordinated rally on the Capitol steps in Harrisburg, where March For Our Lives appeared ahead of the House Judiciary Committee hearing on gun violence.
The hope for advocates pushing for more gun reform is that with Democrats overseeing the committee, perhaps something will get done. Any reform will require a bipartisan effort. While Gov. Josh Shapiro is a Democrat, Republicans still maintain control in the Senate, so some sort of compromise is a must.
“The Legislature has stood by and watched death after death, shooting after shooting, with no action. Today, that changes,” Democratic state Rep. Tim Briggs, Judiciary chairman, said Thursday.
That remains to be seen.
The passionate pleas presented a familiar refrain.
“How could you possibly argue against stronger background checks? What could possibly be of higher priority than the safety of our children?” Meredith Elizalde, a Philadelphia school teacher whose son was killed in a shooting during a football scrimmage last year, asked. “Why are we not stopping the flow of illegal guns into the hands of those who would murder children while at school? Why do we accept this as our reality when it is an entirely manmade, uniquely American problem with a solution?”
“I implore this body to act in the best interest of public safety because the Second Amendment does not trump the right to live.”
In America, it feels like that is debatable, where the words “shall not be infringed” are always promoted ahead of “well-regulated.”
Nearly every poll that asks about support for universal and enforceable background reviews check in at about 90 percent. A poll taken in the wake of last year’s shooting in Uvalde, Texas showed 73 percent of respondents “strongly supported” universal background checks and another 15 percent “somewhat supported.”
This is data we have all heard before. It is tiring banging on the same drum time and time again, but it is a wall to keep climbing until meaningful reform is accomplished.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.