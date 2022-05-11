We are likely years away from fully understanding the educational and emotional impact of COVID-19 on our nation’s students. It will undoubtedly be profound.
There is perhaps the first glimpse into the implications in the most recent Pennsylvania Youth Survey (PAYS) a biennial survey conducted across the state in 6th, 8th, 10th and 12th grades. There were 246,081 surveys deemed valid in the 2021 version.
There are numerous datasets to digest highlighting everything from drug and alcohol use to depression among school-aged children. The survey was highlighted during this week’s kickoff to PA Prevention Week, an awareness campaign against substance abuse, which offered a mix of good and bad news.
Among the key findings:
The survey showed decreases compared to 2017 and 2019 in both lifetime and 30-day use across all demographics for alcohol, marijuana and tobacco. Results also showed students binge drinking and driving under the influence less frequently.
Nearly a third of students said they were given alcohol by their parents; 31% said they took it on their own without permission.
More than a quarter of students exhibited high-depressive symptoms reported past 30-day alcohol use compared to 7% among those not showing signs of depression.
Nearly 64% of students showed moderate symptoms of depression, and nearly 8% showed signs they were highly depressed.
The decrease in drug and alcohol use, albeit slightly, is good news. The latter two, increases in moderate and high levels of depression, are certainly concerning.
These are the invisible scars that adults can miss. That is why it was so important to hear the students attending this week’s awareness campaign voice an interest in being part of the process.
During this week’s event, a high school student from Adams County asked the grown-ups to “Invest in us,” Maia Niedererr, a Biglerville High student said. “We want to learn and participate. Let us, the youth of Pennsylvania, lend a hand in prevention.”
It’s a very grown-up response and request, but it comes from those who want to be part of the solution, who have an understanding of the internal struggles many of their peers — younger and older — are going through. Stakeholders would be wise to listen to their ideas.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.