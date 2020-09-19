I am a health care provider, and one of my most sacred responsibilities to my patients is to know when to refer them to another health care provider. “Public health” is not my area of expertise, so when public health experts tell me to wear a mask, keep away from other people and take other steps to minimize a global pandemic, I tend to follow their advice, and I urge my patients to follow that advice, too.
However, it seems like every right-wing kook in the country believes he is an instant expert in these complicated matters. Gym owners, retired accountants and ordained ministers have all been very free with their advice about COVID-19 on this page, and all I can do is shake my head in wonder. There’s this other thing about being in health care, though: professional boundaries. I know that I can’t heal every person who comes to me, and I also know that sometimes my patients are going to seek out treatment approaches I don’t agree with, but you know what? That’s their right, and I don’t stand in their way. So to all of you seeking advice about a global pandemic from your accountant, mechanic or fitness trainer: Good luck with that.
An actual health care expert will be standing by to help you if you get sick.
Trey Casimir
Lewisburg