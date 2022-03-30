Suicide is a serious health issue among people of all age groups, having the largest toll on teenagers. The toll is so large for teens because of the significant years of life are all just gone.
During the pandemic in 2020, the amount of emergency room visits was more than 50% higher for girls ages 12-17, according to the CDC.
Losing someone is a terrible pain that aches one’s heart, but losing someone by suicide shatters it. Often when someone has suicidal thoughts or intentions they hide and stay silent about them as best they can.
Most people feel guilty after losing someone that they didn’t notice their friend or family member was in greater pain than they could help them with.
There are many simple signals of someone having suicidal thoughts that can ultimately be what prevents a loss of a life, if payed attention to.
Things such as changes in eating and sleeping habits, withdrawal from friends and family members, loss of interest in normal activities.
Have you ever heard someone after an inconvenience say “I’m going to kill myself” as a joke? Saying this phrase is not something that should be taken as joking around, as it is a serious real-world problem in society. Take notice of any changes in your friends and family members, listen to them before you can’t hear their voice anymore.
Listen to the silence.
Taylor Koch,
Mifflinburg Area High School