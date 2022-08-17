Two hundred or so of the best young baseball players in the world have descended upon our region this week as the largest Little League World Series ever kicks off today.
Perhaps we take the event for granted, which can be the case when something regularly shows up on your calendar. We shouldn’t. It is a spectacular event, boosted by wonderful play on the field and numerous volunteers who somehow manage to host the world for two weeks each August.
Maybe the annual event lost some of its luster in recent years, through no fault of its own. The 2020 World Series was canceled by COVID. Last year’s event, scheduled to be the 75th World Series and one to feature an expanded field, was played with American teams only.
The 2022 version kicks off with four games today. There will be games every day between now and the world championship game on Aug. 28 except for Aug. 26. Teams are coming from as nearby as Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania (108 miles) and Takarazuka, Japan (6,797 miles).
This year’s tournament is the biggest ever. It marks the 75th Little League World Series, 10 from the U.S. and 10 from across the globe.
Every game will be broadcast on ESPN, the television provider which has taken the event to new heights over the past decade or so. Teams that have qualified for the World Series have already been on television in recent weeks with ESPN adding and more coverage of regional tournaments.
While it’s nice to watch all the games from the comfort of your couch, there is nothing like arriving early and staking a spot on the hill that envelopes Lamade Stadium. Stay for hours, catch a few games and watch some incredible baseball from a bunch of kids who are doing it for the love of the game, not a fat paycheck.
You may be able to catch a free ticket to sit in the grandstand at Lamade or the neighboring Volunteer Stadium. The tickets are first-come, first-serve, but there is no cost. Also remember, with a Pennsylvania team qualifying — along with a team from New York that is only about three hours away — there could be some larger than normal crowds.
While the World Series has undoubtedly become much more commercial than in the past, at its heart it is still kids playing baseball. We wish the pressure wasn’t immense, but the stage dictates that.
The next few weeks will be memorable for all involved: Players and their families, coaches, Little League officials and volunteers. They have worked countless hours to hone their craft for these next 12 days.
Also worth noting: When the U.S. and International champions meet on Aug. 28 for the world title, more than bragging rights and the iconic Little League championship banner will be on the line. Heading into the 75th series, American teams have won 37 world titles, the same number as international teams.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.