Major League Baseball officials made it clear last week that their Little League Classic isn’t a novelty, it’s a permanent part of the league’s schedule.
The game, which pits two Major League squads against one another at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport went off for the third time on Sunday and it was another grand slam.
“This is absolutely a worthwhile investment for us,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said. “Our most important partner in our youth effort is Little League Baseball. “We think about this more as a regular part of our calendar than we do as ‘are we going to do it again next year?’ It’s really become a tradition and the players love it, and so do we.”
A tick over 2,500 fans jammed into one of the nation’s oldest ballparks while hundreds more found creative ways — building scaffolding beyond the outfield wall — to catch a glimpse of major leaguers from the Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates.
It marked the Pirates’ second time in the Classic, played the middle Sunday of the Little League World Series held across the river in South Williamsport. They met the St. Louis Cardinals in the inaugural game in 2017. Last year the Phillies and the Mets played. Next summer, the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles are scheduled to meet on Aug. 23, 2020.
On the hills overlooking the Susquehanna River earlier Sunday afternoon, thousands of fans crowded into the comfy confines of Little League’s International headquarters in South Williamsport. Many were there to see the remarkable talent of the 16 teams of 12-year-old baseball players battle for the world title.
Just as many were there to catch a glimpse of the future when the Pirates and Cubs mingled with fans and players, took selfies and offered some tips. Many local baseball fans were part of the crowd, taking advantage of the region’s proximity to the complex to soak in the annual summer spectacular.
The interaction between the big leaguers and the Little League players from around the globe make the event special. Major League Baseball and Little League officials have done a remarkable job of marrying the two events together.
“I’m low-key kinda jealous of the kids,” Pirates’ pitcher Steven Brault said Sunday. “I wasn’t hanging out with big leaguers and playing in the Little League World Series. I would’ve loved to play on this stage growing up. It is a great experience. I think we get out of it more than the kids.”
A tip of the cap for Major League Baseball and Little League officials for working out the logistics of the events and creating a new must-see event for the region.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.