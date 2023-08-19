The Little League World Series has grown exponentially since its humble beginnings nearly eight decades ago. Today, it is an international spectacle, every game of the 12-day event is broadcast live on ESPN for all the world to see. There are sponsors galore, everything from an official uniform sponsor (Adidas) to an official trading card (Topps).
That commercialization has turned some people off as the 76th World Series kicked off this week in South Williamsport. But at its core — boys and girls playing baseball with their friends — it’s the same, just on a bigger, more publicized scale.
It’s a fun event, an event that some have on the sports bucket list.
For us here in the Valley, this is perhaps an afterthought. A few days of increased traffic depending on where you live. That’s a shame.
While it’s nice to watch all the games from the comfort of your couch, there is nothing like arriving early and staking a spot on the hill that surrounds Lamade Stadium. Stay for hours, catch a few games and watch some incredible baseball from a bunch of kids who are doing it for the love of the game, not a seven- or eight-figure paycheck.
You may be able to catch a free ticket to sit in the grandstand at Lamade or the neighboring Volunteer Stadium. The tickets are first-come, first-serve, but there is no cost. Also remember, with a Pennsylvania team qualifying there could be some larger-than-normal crowds for some primetime games.
The tournament is as big as its ever been. Twenty teams — 10 from the United States and 10 international squads — descend upon the region to play 38 games over 12 days, culminating with the world championship game on Aug. 27. Teams are coming from as nearby as Media, Pennsylvania (175 miles) — outside of Philadelphia — and as far as Sydney, Australia (9,781 miles).
Memories made by the players and their families can never be replicated. For 99.9 percent of the players, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience, although a handful of players from Caribbean champ Curacao are back for a second year. Victoria Crowley, the mom of one of the players from Media, called the atmosphere at the Little League complex “surreal.” Watching her son play on this field of dreams is “right next to giving birth or getting married,” she said.
Those are some kind of memories to hold forever. That makes the event, however it has changed, special.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.