The individual in Middleburg recently charged with animal cruelty should, if found guilty, be forced to live under the same conditions in which he placed his animals. This awful treatment resulted in several being euthanized with others needing to undergo emergency medical treatment to save their lives.
This disgusting treatment of creatures which are dependent upon their human families for their survival is all too familiar, yet little seems to change.
Perhaps “an eye for an eye” is the only type of punishment this person understands.
Charles Woodcock,
New Columbia