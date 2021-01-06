Thanks Sen. Gene Yaw! I appreciate your setting the record straight (My Turn, Dec. 30). Like you did, I will be forthright as well. I am a registered Republican who did not vote for Trump. He lost my vote when building a wall is what he was running on. He cemented my choice as the division has moved into the family reunions and workplaces.
As a former Little League coach, I had to stress the importance of good sportsmanship. Reason being, we lost most games. We still lined up and high fived the opponent as we echoed these words, good game. The ice cream still tasted the same win or lose. The time has come for the Fred Kellers and other poor sports to line up and face the reality of loss. If winning is everything, we need new coaches.
The election was deemed invalid long before it ever came to fruition. The polls were never in Trump’s favor so plan B was put into play. Cry foul with mail-in ballot fraud, all the while my Republican mailbox was filling up with mail-in ballot forms endorsed by Trump himself.
In closing, I thank Senator Yaw again for his op-ed. The Republican Party is in a world of hurt until decency is restored. If Trump runs again, we all lose again. The people have spoken and it’s best if we all lend an ear. Chaos is no way to run the country. Democrat presidents keep picking up the broken pieces left from Republicans. Live and learn.
Dave Wallace,
Danville