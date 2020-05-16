In everybody’s life there are things we know, think we know and just think. In our experiences with life we can almost without fail discern which is which and be able to sort them if not totally sort them out.
Since mid-March that has not been the case and it is frustrating. I know that at no time in history has the complete shutdown of a society led to the end of a viral outbreak. Our bodies build antibodies to viruses and germs by being exposed to the world and those same pathogens.
Ge.George Washington the father of our country in the American Revolutionary War inoculated new recruits with smallpox to slow or stop the spread of it. If he hadn’t done this our republic would never have been established due to our military being so compromised by a shortage of soldiers. By taking this bold step Washington forged our republic.
We, over my lifetime, (I’m in my 60s) have lost this ability to forge forward. We talk about good old American resolve but we don’t really have it. We count on the government to bail us out of difficulty without stopping to realize it was they who in the majority of instances created the problem. We think of health care in strange ways as well. Obamacare, for example, is touted as health care reform, while truthfully all it is is a way to force insurance costs to rise dramatically. Yes, it’s good that pre-existing conditions must and should be accepted for insurance coverage but it raised the costs of insurance so much that it’s an insurmountable expense for many especially those it was supposed to help the most.
We think medical care is about taking medication, not doctors and nurses being able to help you improve health with diet and exercise, not pills. Now in the COVID-19 era we are told stay home so you don’t spread the disease. However two months into this quarantine we have people testing positive at as high a rate or as in New York higher than those who didn’t stay locked in their homes! We are told you can test negative for it but pass it on. How can you pass something you don’t have? If that’s the truth I will promise to pass on a million dollars to everyone I meet even though I don’t have anywhere near that amount.
When I was a youngster we were taught to not accept everything told us but by thoughtful and reasoned logic figure it out and question those who need to be questioned. I am not advocating putting people at risk but it certainly doesn’t seem that imprisonment of an entire society will end this health issue in a better way. If you have immune deficiencies or health issues that put you at risk you should take precautions but in no way does not living life fully as possible lead to healthy situations.
Harry Prentiss lives in Sunbury.