Our president and some of his sycophant followers in Congress would have us believe that the Democratic party, both nationally and locally in multiple states, and thousands of poll workers in multiple states, both Democratic and Republican, and dozens of state and federal judges along with the nine members of the U.S. Supreme Court, including some he appointed, and all of the national media, including FOX, all conspired to steal the election from him and were so good at it that their actions have completely avoided detection.
Think about that for a minute and you will realize how impossible that would be.
What we have is a president for whom defeat is the worse thing that could happen to him and who will do whatever he can to avoid the stigma of “loser” being attached to him even if he has to destroy the country in the process.
What is even worse are the millions of citizen enablers, many who believe he is the countries savior, and who believe every word from his mouth is gospel have donated more than $250 million since the election mostly into his personal coffers believing him when he told them that their donations would be funding his court fights to fix the election. He has largely disconnected himself from his responsibilities to govern and look after the interests of the country until the end of his term.
He can do a lot of damage to the country between now and Jan. 20.
John Ferguson,
Elysburg