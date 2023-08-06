Many years ago when I was a freshman in college, I met a classmate, Keith, who had a unique idea of what was really fun. He found a chicken wandering around our dormitory and he decided to capture it and find out if chickens can fly. The chicken probably wandered in to town from a local farmer’s property, but that didn’t answer Keith’s question of flight. Keith decided to take the chicken to his third-floor room where he placed it on the window sill to see if it would step off and take flight.
A group of students had gathered to see this event, and Keith began easing the chicken off the window sill but the chicken responded by scratching his arm several times. Keith then used both hands to push the chicken off the window sill and the chicken flapped and flopped its wings and floated down to the ground while Keith quickly raced down the steps to capture the chicken. He tied a string around its neck to serve as a leash.
The following day, Keith and the chicken-on-a-string could be seen strolling around watching a track meet. The school administration checked with local farmers to see who might be missing a chicken and consequently, the chicken was returned to his home.
One fall evening, Keith asked me if I wanted to walk across the railroad bridge and hitchhike into the nearest town. I was bored, had all my assignments done for the evening, and decided to go with him.
We walked to the bridge and Keith led the way by walking on the rails and then on the trestles. He was moving along too fast for me because I was more cautious and did not intend to lose my balance and wind up in the river.
“Watch out, some of the wooden trestles are rotted and some are missing.” He said as he kept moving.
“OK,” I said as a heard a horn and saw a light flashing on the other side of the river. We both stopped and I looked at the 20-foot drop into the water or a six-foot jump to grab a railing. We watched and breathed a sigh of relief as the train kept going down the other side of the river instead of coming across on the bridge. We crossed to the other side without any further incidents and hitchhiked into town where we met another classmate who took us back to our dorm.
Keith did not return after that first semester. I never found out why he returned to his New England home. Was it poor grades, wanting to go to a school closer to home? I never found out.
My sophomore and junior years were a lot calmer and I was maintaining a solid C average after almost flunking out my freshman year. In later years I noted that it was not unusual to have many students flunking out after their first year. Plus, this was the ’60s and drugs were a big deal and a big problem for many young people. I remember my roommate and I were walking back to our dorm after a few hours of studying at the school library. Up ahead of us was a student on his hands and knees and as we drew closer we saw that his right hand was clutching the edge of the sidewalk.
“Hey buddy, are you OK?” I asked.
“Yeah, I’m OK, just don’t wanna’ fall off the sidewalk.”
“You can walk back with us,” I said.
“Nah, I’m OK,” he replied
We thought it could have been drugs or alcohol but he made it back without any further problems because we saw him going to class the next day.
I can recall a few crazy nights of driving to my older brother’s fraternity parties at Penn State. I remember my friend and I spent hours at the fraternity party and on the trip home taking a downhill ‘S’ curve at 70 miles an hour.
My friend shouted “Four-wheel skid” and I immediately took my foot off the gas and almost came to a complete stop. The rest of the ride was much slower!
This Old Codger looks back at some of the “stupid stuff” and at the same time is thankful to still be alive. I graduated with a degree and went on to work for the state Department of Developmental Programs for 33 years. My one regret is that a friend and I decided not to go to Woodstock because it would be too wet and muddy! Ouch!
Bob Derr, The Old Codger, lives in Selinsgrove.