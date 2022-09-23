It is hard to know where we stand with the COVID-19 pandemic, but what the data 100 percent tells us is that at least 100 Pennsylvanians are still dying from the coronavirus each week.
According to the state Department of Health, between 98 and 138 people have died of COVID complications in Pennsylvania every week for the last 11 weeks, 117 per week. The two weeks with the highest total of deaths statewide linked to the virus have been the last two weeks with more than 250 combined deaths.
Nationally, an average of 400 people a day are still dying.
That doesn’t feel like it is over, as President Joe Biden said this week.
“I’m not comfortable with 400 deaths per day,” Dr. Anthony Fauci told The Washington Post.
No one should be, but the fact that many are says a lot about where we are.
Clearly, America is in a different spot than it was two years ago. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 79.3 percent of Americans have received at least one COVID vaccine shot and two-thirds of all Americans are fully vaccinated. More than 109 million have received at least one booster.
Vaccines continue to make a difference. But the fact is there are still millions of Americans dealing with COVID in some way, either through long COVID symptoms, those who are immunocompromised and tip-toe around the virus daily and those who still are unvaccinated.
Yet we deal with contradictions almost daily.
Wednesday we learned cases are up statewide over each of the past three weeks, but down across the four Valley counties to their lowest totals since July. Even as the case count drops locally, the four counties were registering high levels of COVID-19 transmission according to the CDC. Late Thursday’s new data showed Montour County still with high levels, while Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties were all seeing medium transmission. The one-week jump into high led Bucknell University to — temporarily — reinstate its mask mandate when students, faculty or community members are inside university buildings.
Outside of a medical setting, it seems rare to see people wearing masks. The CDC says that is OK.
The president is right that many Americans have moved on, which we can all see. He’s wrong in saying the pandemic is over.
While many act like it is, too many are still dying, still being hospitalized, still having lives altered.
We may have learned to live with COVID, but the price is still too high to say we are done with the coronavirus.
Things get a little bit more normal each and every day. It’s OK to emerge from COVID, but it’s not over and will be worth monitoring if cases and deaths begin to increase as the weather turns colder.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.