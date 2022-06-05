The latest COVID-19 surge seems to be leveling off thanks to a combination of still increasing vaccination levels, more outdoor events than indoor and the understanding that two years of dealing with a pandemic provides.
As of last week’s latest update from the state Department of Health, there were 5,700 fewer cases across Pennsylvania last week than the week before. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been more than 2.9 million cases in Pennsylvania, including 48,777 in the Valley. That means about 1-in-4 Valley residents has already contracted one of the variants of the coronavirus.
The latest community levels data released late last week showed Montour County as the region’s only remaining county in high levels. After one week with high, Northumberland County’s data is now in medium COVID levels, along with Snyder and Union counties.
All four counties had a drop in new cases last week and while the numbers are still high — nearly 300 cases across the four-county region in the latest data — they are trending in the right direction. Montour, despite registering high levels, has the fifth-lowest positive test rate in the state and its 8.3 rate is about half of the state’s rate.
Seventeen of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties are seeing high levels in the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. Twenty-seven are seeing low.
The CDC looks at the combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days — to determine the COVID-19 community level.
At the highest level, the CDC recommends individuals wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status, including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings along with implementing health care surge support as needed.
Each of these pieces of data feel positive, that we can find a way to live with COVID-19. Hospital leaders say they have learned a lot about how to treat patients who come into their emergency rooms, while also managing staffing and a workload that was overwhelming at several points over the past 26 months.
COVID isn’t gone. Too many people are still hospitalized — nationally and in Pennsylvania, hospitalizations for the coronavirus continue to rise — and dozens of Pennsylvanians are still dying each week from the virus.
But we continue to learn how to live with it.
We know what works in terms of mitigation and the vaccine remains the most vital step in protecting ourselves and the communities we live in.
The more we learn, the more people get jabbed, the more we can continue to open doors into our new normal.
