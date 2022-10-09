Years ago, while in graduate school, I had lunch with a classmate I hadn’t seen in a year. While I’d been absorbed by my studies, she’d spent six months on her back, trying to salvage a fragile pregnancy. Complete rest, or you’ll lose the baby, the doctor had warned, so my friend put her degree on hold and went to bed until spring. Fortunately, she had a husband with a good job during this period. On the café terrace that afternoon, I bounced her baby girl on my knee, admiring the adorable result of those months of worry and tedium. Now, picking up her studies again, the new mother would also have to contend with diapers and midnight feedings. It wouldn’t be easy, but she was undaunted, having freely made the decision to save that pregnancy.
Her situation reminded me of another one that had occurred several decades earlier, when a different young woman began bleeding early in her pregnancy. The doctor who made the house call also believed the baby might survive — if the woman didn’t exert herself before its birth. He also prescribed six months’ bed rest. But unlike my friend, this woman already had two small children.
When the doctor left, the young mother lay in bed trying to fathom six months of forced inactivity. Her toddlers needed her energy and care. The limited family income left no room for full-time child care.
She already had two healthy boys and was early in her childbearing years. Maybe, she thought, this baby wasn’t meant to be. So, she made her decision. Rather than rest, as ordered, she got out of bed, grabbed a bucket and brush, and spent the afternoon scrubbing down the kitchen walls.
She lost the baby.
Who knows, she might have miscarried anyway. But she knew what she was doing. Though abortion was illegal in those days, she had made her choice. She’d weighed the factors in her situation and made a decision that she could live with.
A few months later, this woman was pregnant again. This time, because things went smoothly, she was able to continue caring for her two boys. She carried the pregnancy to term and gave birth to her first daughter.
That daughter was me.
I would never have been born if my mother hadn’t taken action to end that other pregnancy: There weren’t enough months for two babies. So, like many other people before and since, I was born thanks to an aborted pregnancy. My mother never felt guilt or regret about the baby who wasn’t born — nor would she have mourned me, if she’d tried to carry the other pregnancy to term. I wouldn’t have known the difference, either. Lives still would have gone on, just differently.
So, during that lunch date with my classmate, I felt a real kinship with her daughter. Each of our mothers had decided whether to carry a pregnancy to term.
They’d made the opposite choice in similar situations. And the way things worked out, this baby and I were laughing together in the sunshine.
So often, abortion is portrayed as pure loss. But this view is only possible if that moment is removed from the fabric of surrounding circumstances — realities that play a role in difficult decisions. Listening to the whole story can help us understand that people are generally trying to do their best for themselves and their families. Sometimes an abortion now means families will be able to welcome a pregnancy later, as in the case of my mother.
Sometimes it means already-born children will still have a healthy parent to raise them. Using their values, commitments, and realities to guide their decisions helps pregnant people accept sacrifices that accompany their decision.
Our well-being as a society depends on guaranteeing those who are pregnant this space to make complex decisions. Punitive legislation imposing artificial deadlines long before viability is a sledgehammer that will cause us all agony. Since Roe v. Wade was overturned, we have witnessed the cruelty of such laws in other states. We must act to keep abortion and contraceptives legal, safe, and widely accessible so that pregnant people can act as the thinking, feeling human beings they are.
Lynn Palermo is on the faculty at Susquehanna University and lives in Lewisburg.