Patton Logistics Group of Montandon is driving directly toward a cleaner environment with an order of five Volvo VNR Electric semi-trucks for operations at its warehouse in Dublin, Virginia.
In doing so, the company, based in the Milton Industrial Park, is set to become the first in Virginia to operate a fleet of all-electric tractor trailers – leading a charge to reduce pollution as the world fights climate change.
The zero-tailpipe-emission trucks will transport goods between Patton’s newly constructed 251,000-square-foot warehouse and Volvo’s New River Valley manufacturing plant, also in Dublin.
The trucks are expected to be delivered to Patton Logistics in the first quarter of next year. They will complete about a dozen 160-mile roundtrips per day in Virginia, all with zero emissions.
Vehicle emissions can be divided into two general categories, according to information published by the U.S. Department of Energy. Air pollutants from conventional fuel-powered vehicles contribute to smog, haze and health problems. Greenhouse gases, such as carbon dioxide and methane, affect the environment and are seen as contributing factors to climate change.
As we continue to learn more about alternative sources of fuel and power, we will be hearing the terms “direct” and “well-to-wheel” emissions.
Conventional vehicles, powered by an internal combustion engine, produce direct emissions through the tailpipe, as well as through evaporation from the vehicle’s fuel system and during the fueling process, according to the Department of Energy. Conversely, fully electric vehicles produce zero direct emissions.
Well-to-wheel includes all emissions related to fuel production, processing, distribution and use.
“In the case of gasoline, emissions are produced while extracting petroleum from the earth, refining it, distributing the fuel to stations and burning it in vehicles,” the Department of Energy writes. In the case of electricity – needed to recharge EV vehicle batteries – the focus shifts to power plants and the emissions associated with the extraction, process and distribution of the primary energy source used for the production of electricity.
Patton Logistics Vice President Chris Patton said environmental sustainability is a company priority. “Going to zero emissions fits in that goal as a company,” he said.
Each electric truck will save about 13,000 gallons of diesel fuel per year. There are fewer moving parts to fail. No engine oil or coolants to change, no grease points, no transmission fluid.
Company President Steve Patton said he envisions an electric-truck hub here in the Central Susquehanna Valley as well.
That is a vision for a myriad of environmental benefits now and into the future.
