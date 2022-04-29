In the aftermath of the surprising news earlier this year that Country Cupboard was closing, immediate thoughts shifted to the future of the property, including if neighboring Evangelical Community Hospital would have an interest in the location.
Turns out, hospital officials did.
On Wednesday it was announced that Evangelical had finalized a deal with the Baylor-Hamm families to purchase the 77,000-square-foot site that sits in the hospital’s shadow a few hundred yards up Route 15.
Publicly, it is unclear what Evangelical officials plan for the location, according to a release issued with the announcement on Wednesday. To put in the kind of money to purchase that sort of property — financial terms were also not disclosed per an agreement between the sides — some significant discussions have already been had behind closed doors of what the future of the site could become.
“For us, the value of a piece of prime real estate along Route 15 and connected to other property we own cannot be overstated,” Hospital spokesperson Deanna Hollenbach said. “It represents a golden opportunity to expand our ability to provide the high-quality care and services the community expects from us.”
Evangelical already has a considerable reach along Route 15 in that part of Union County. Beginning with the Miller Center in the borough and now stretching two miles north along Route 15 to Country Cupboard, there are a handful of Evangelical properties in that corridor.
From the jump, it felt like Evangelical purchasing the property made sense for both the successful independent hospital and the Baylor-Hamm families. The sale keeps the location in local hands while presenting an opportunity for additional health care options or some other sort of project that could bring some significant community impact.
It will be worth watching to see what impact the sale may have on the tax rolls.
If Evangelical’s venture there falls into the nonprofit category, a significant location that has been on the rolls for decades will be removed. Evangelical has both nonprofit and for-profit locations; the latter of which face property taxes, the former do not.
Evangelical pays hundreds of thousands of dollars in property taxes on its for-profit locations and its economic impact on the region is easily nine-figures, if not more. Local salaries of employees who live, eat and shop here also inevitably inject tax dollars into the county.
In the end, even if the property comes off the tax rolls, the good outweighs the bad. Local control and the potential for greater impact on the community are important. The first we know has been secured; the second we should all be confident will happen as well.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor Bill Bowman.