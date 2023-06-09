This editorial is going to be sweet.
How could it not be when it’s all about ice cream and the hard-working people in the dairy industry who make it.
State officials this week announced the opening of the 2023 “Scooped: An Ice Cream Trail,” a list of 42 creameries across the commonwealth, including suggested stops at the Old Mill Creamery near Mifflinburg, the Milkhouse Creamery in Berwick, Urban Churn in Harrisburg and Mechanicsburg, and of course, the famous Penn State Berkey Creamery on the campus of Penn State University in State College.
“Nothing is sweeter than a cold scoop of Pennsylvania ice cream on a hot summer day,” Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said during a stop this week at The Lands at Hillside Farms in Shavertown, Luzerne County. “It’s even sweeter to know you’re supporting a Pennsylvania farm family and feeding the industry that sweetens our lives and feeds our economy every day.”
This is also National Dairy Month, a time to celebrate all of the people involved in the dairy industry.
Pennsylvania has the second highest number of dairy farms among states across the nation and is ranked eighth in national milk production. It’s an $11.8 billion industry supporting more than 47,000 jobs in Pennsylvania.
“The dairy industry is an economic driver for Pennsylvania and 99 percent of our state’s dairy farms are family owned,” noted Emily Barge, communications and marketing manager at the Center for Dairy Excellence. “The Ice Cream Trail is a fun way to actually meet the dairy farm families that work around the clock, 365 days a year, to produce delicious dairy products, including farm-fresh ice cream,” she said.
Launched in 2018, the Ice Cream Trail program is a partnership of the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and its PA Preferred program, the tourism office at the state Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) and the Center for Dairy Excellence.
The Old Mill Creamery is located at 6542 Buffalo Road, Mifflinburg, and the Milkhouse Creamery is at 1901 Orange St., Berwick. A complete list of all 42 creameries on the Ice Cream Trail and much more information can be found online at: visitPA.com/scooped.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.