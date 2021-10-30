Sandwiched in between last year’s flash and dash of the presidential election and the monumental 2022 mid-term election next fall is Tuesday’s municipal election, where voters can decide on everything from statewide judges to election judges in local townships.
Municipal elections never see the voter turnout of presidential elections, which is sad. Off-year elections have a significant role in how our region operates and funding is allocated.
Consider the impact school directors have had over the past year or the job members of Sunbury’s city council and other borough boards have had to allocate and redirect tens of thousands of dollars in COVID relief funding. Residents of Snyder and Union counties will be electing a new judge, someone who will serve a 10-year term.
So, if you haven’t already submitted your mail-in ballot — you do have until the polls close Tuesday to get it into the county election office — be sure to hit the polls on Tuesday. Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Over the past month, The Daily Item has previewed more than a dozen local races. Those stories — including video interviews with some candidates — are available at dailyitem.com/elections. On Sunday, a list of polling stations will be published in print and online, along with The Daily Item’s endorsements for mayoral races in Sunbury and Milton and Sunbury council.
This week, the Pennsylvania Department of State sent out some good reminders for voters heading to the polls on Tuesday, including:
n Only first-time voters, or those voting for the first time in a new precinct, must show ID. Acceptable ID includes both photo and non-photo ID. Registered first-time voters who do not bring ID to the polls can return with identification or must be offered a provisional ballot.
n Voters who applied for and received a mail ballot and then decide they want to vote at the polls must bring their entire mail ballot packet with them to be voided, including the unvoted mail ballot and the outer return envelope with the voter’s declaration.
n If a voter applied for a mail ballot but did not return it and no longer has the mail ballot and envelopes, they may vote by provisional ballot at their polling place on Election Day. If a voter applied for a mail ballot but never received it, they should vote by provisional ballot at the polls on Election Day. Their county board of elections will then verify that they did not vote by mail before counting their provisional ballot.
n A voter who experiences intimidation should report it to their county board of elections and the district attorney’s office. Voters can also call the Department of State at 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772).
The most important thing is to cast a vote, a foundational element of the nation too many ignore.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.