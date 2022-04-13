During an emergency, fast actions within seconds can sometimes make the difference between life and death.
A new emergency alert system coming soon to Snyder County will have the capability to send local emergency alerts out to residents’ phones or emails, providing immediate advisories and information to help keep people safe.
Derick Shambach, the county’s Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director, said this week that the county has entered into a three-year, $26,550 contract with Hyper-Reach, a company that facilitates communications through phones, text messaging, email and TTY/TDD services for those with hearing impairments.
The alerts will provide immediate notifications of hazards or emergencies within the county. Some alerts will be sent specifically to geographic locations, such as a boil water advisory that is affecting one particular community.
“Our job is to protect the citizens of Snyder County as effectively and cost-effectively as possible, Shambach said. “We reviewed all the major vendors for emergency notification service, and Hyper-Reach gave us everything we needed at an unbelievable price. We’re really excited about this new capability.”
Most of us are familiar with the Emergency Broadcast System, which will interrupt radio and television broadcasts with emergency information or weather alerts from the National Weather Service. Those alert systems, along with Amber Alerts about children who have been abducted, are now built into most cellphones and mobile devices and can simply be turned on by the user.
But in recent years, colleges and universities, municipal and county governments and even some companies have implemented their own phone and text alert systems. Bucknell, Susquehanna and Bloomsburg universities all have them.
If any emergency strikes, universities or corporate entities can send out alerts, advisories or emergency instructions immediately and effectively.
These communication channels also can be used for non-emergency, but helpful advisories.
Snyder County Commissioner Chuck Steininger said the county’s system could be used to inform residents of any event or announcement. University and corporate systems are used to advise personnel about building, facility or campus closures; parking or other infrastructure logistics; policy changes and reminders; electric, phone or internet problems or any other helpful information.
In Snyder County, landline phones will be automatically enrolled for community alerts, but weather alerts to landline phones and community and weather alerts to mobile phones and email addresses are only included when citizens enroll.
So look for registration information soon. It will be an excellent way to help promote health and safety across Snyder County and efficiently transmit advisories to residents.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.