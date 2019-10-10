A local construction company provided a big educational lift this week for about 25 high school students.
Zartman Construction, headquartered along Route 11 between Northumberland and Danville, treated students from Columbia-Montour Area Vocational-Technical School to a hands-on learning experience. The students learned about rigging loads then using cranes to lift and move various kinds of objects around in a parking lot.
“We’ve never done this with (high school) students before,” said Andy Switzer, crane and rigging superintendent at Zartman’s. “They seemed like they were enthusiastic about what was going on.”
They were.
“I think it’s excellent,” said Emilee Wands, 16, of Catawissa. “All students should be able to do this in every school because it’s more like teaching than like doing bookwork all day long.”
Dakota Simpson, 15, who is studying mechatronics, said, “It’s definitely a good learning experience. I could see myself going into this type of job.”
Employers in many trade industries hope they do. Skilled personnel in a variety of trades are in high demand as increasing numbers of current workers approach retirement.
Construction managers, boilermakers, heavy truck drivers, carpenters, plumbers, electricians, mechanics and yes, crane operators, are among the occupations that currently have high demand for new workers, according to Trade Schools, Colleges and Universities, a firm that helps students and career seekers find schools and presents job training options, advice and trends on its website: trade-schools.net.
Last Friday, GAF, a manufacturer of roofing equipment, invited students from the Milton Area High School to tour their manufacturing facility along Old Route 15 near New Columbia.
GAF plant manager Michael Widerquist and human resources director Miranda Ritter talked with a group of 13 students about career interests, opportunities, training, skills and teamwork.
The field day experiences offered by Zartman and GAF provide excellent examples of the many ways employers in nearly any industry can reach out and connect with students looking for their spot and opportunity for success in a fast-moving and evolving economy.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher at top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.