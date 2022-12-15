There is an interesting juxtaposition on the front page of today’s edition.
Danville Borough Council and Mahoning Township supervisors passed balanced 2023 budgets that did not include tax increases.
In light of high fuel prices and inflation, local government leaders pinching pennies and tightening belts is refreshing.
It’s not just in Danville either. Other municipalities throughout the region have held the line on taxes. Inevitably, some had to raise rates to break even.
In East Buffalo Township, Union County, supervisors raised millage by .05 mills. A mill produces about $500,000 dollars in revenue for the township so .05 mills would generate about $25,000. That’s a significant number when it comes to balancing a budget, but it’s also about $11 per household and $3 per resident in the county, based on 2021 Census data.
When that township balanced a budget in 2021, millage was lowered by .3, so millage is still down .25 in the last two years.
Local leaders in every borough, township, city and county in our region are tasked with putting together a budget that must keep the municipality’s services operating and their employees working while making sure not to cause extra hardships for residents they are meant to serve.
Multiple people spend hours and hours poring over budget numbers and line items trying to find an extra $1,000 here or there to pull the ledger into the black. There’s no question extra efforts were taken this year considering the state of the economy.
On the other side of the coin are members of the state Legislature bickering over which side is in power. Each party has elected a “leader” in the House, with each thinking they have a claim to that title. Democrats are also claiming former Leader Bryan Cutler, a Republican, “drained” the operational budget, when he said he merely moved money that was specifically allocated for House Republicans.
While the country’s second-largest — and third-most handsomely paid in the U.S. — Legislature is playing a wholly meaningless game of thrones, local leaders are working hard and making decisions that affect every reader of this editorial.
Pennsylvanians are just a couple weeks away from turning the calendar to 2023 and just a few months from the Pennsylvania primary.
This year’s election doesn’t feature a presidential race or a race for the balance of power in Congress.
However, this election will feature the same local leaders who balance budgets, determine street rights of way, hire educators and vote on the price to park downtown.
The election offers an opportunity for motivated citizens to run for office and get involved in local decision-making.
It also allows voters to pick which candidate they believe has the best interests of their county, town, street, house and family in mind.