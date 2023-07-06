Emily Gorski, the founder and executive director of the DIG Furniture Bank, said the effort to open the organization’s new home base in Milton has been a “major labor of love.”
Actually, the entire mission of this nonprofit organization that collects and redirects furniture and household items to local individuals and families in need is a “major labor of love.”
The mission is to promote stability and restore dignity in the community by redirecting gently used furniture and household items — donated by area residents — to local people who are in need.
Since it started operations in March 2020, the organization has assisted more than 500 individuals in Union, Snyder and Northumberland counties who were moving into housing after a crisis, such as homelessness, domestic violence, incarceration or other circumstances.
DIG recently made the move from its original location in Mifflinburg to 13 S. Front St., Milton.
The new location will be more centrally located within its service area and provide much more space as the donated furniture moves through, Gorski said.
The grand opening celebration, paired with its third annual Fresh StART fundraiser, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. July 22. The event will feature food and drinks, live music and a silent auction of furniture restored by 20 local “artists.” Tickets are $25 for general admission, $50 for VIP.
“This year’s Fresh StART is a very big deal for us,” Gorski said. “We are growing at an exponential rate, and 100 percent of funds raised on July 22 will help us keep up with the unrelenting need in our area.
“The grand opening of this space has also been a major labor of love over the past seven months for DIG, as well as our leasing partners, The Improved Milton Experience. This event marks a significant milestone for our Valley.”
New this year is the introduction of DIG’s collaborative Children’s CHAIRity Project, which engages youth under 18 years old in skill building as well as opening up an opportunity for conversations among peers.
DIG challenges members of the community to sponsor each chair with a $150 cash donation that will go back toward DIG’s work in the community.
The Central Susquehanna Valley is fortunate to have this organization digging away to help those in need across the region.
To learn more about Fresh StART, visit online at: digfb.org/fresh-start or write to Gorski at emily@digfb.org.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.