Law enforcement officials in Northumberland County are moving in a positive, humane direction by adopting a state initiative that calls on police to help people seeking treatment for drug addiction, rather than arresting them.
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro was in Sunbury Tuesday to announce that law enforcement officials in Northumberland County were joining PA LEAD (Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion), a program first launched in Somerset County in 2018.
Under the program, anyone seeking treatment can go to their local police station, where officers will connect them with a local treatment partner to help them on the path to recovery.
Local police chiefs from across Northumberland County stood with Shapiro and Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz in Sunbury’s Cameron Park on Tuesday to endorse and adopt the program.
“As we continue to battle COVID-19, we cannot forget the other public health emergency happening in our commonwealth — the opioid epidemic,” Shapiro said. “My office has not let our focus deter from this drug crisis that is killing 12 Pennsylvanians every day. Connecting individuals to the treatment they need will save lives and make our communities safer.”
Under the program, also operational in Somerset, Carbon, Schuylkill and Dauphin counties, partnering law enforcement agencies will:
Open their station doors to those suffering from addiction
Help identify treatment for those who need it
Assist with ensuring that people have transportation to treatment facilities
Maintain relationships with local treatment providers to understand availability
Collect data to study outcomes
Shapiro has assigned a full-time agent to coordinate efforts across the state, including training, promotion and providing sample policies and documents to participating agencies.
Matulewicz, who as district attorney serves as the county’s chief criminal prosecutor, said the initiative is “another tool for law enforcement to use in their efforts to tackle the ever-evolving drug epidemic.”
Opioid overdoses claimed the lives of 4,415 lives in 2018 and more than 4,348 lives in 2019, according to the most recent statistics available from the state and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In a state where an average of 12 people died every day in 2019 after overdosing on dangerous drugs, help and assistance — rather than handcuffs — are the right tools for law enforcement personnel to deploy.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.