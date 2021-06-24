The benefits of allowing local police to use radar technology to enforce traffic speed limits continue to outweigh the concerns.
It is clearly time for Pennsylvania — the only state in the nation that does not allow local police to use radar for speed enforcement — to stand squarely behind the safety of all pedestrians, joggers, bicyclists, motorcyclists and motorists who travel along local roads and streets.
The state Senate did so on Tuesday, voting 49-1 in favor of legislation that clears the way for local use of radar along with provisions that address persistent concerns.
The bill now moves to the state House, where previous legislative attempts have died.
Allowing local law enforcement to use radar is a move toward safer roads and streets. Speeding is the leading contributor to fatal accidents and 30 percent of the fatal speeding crashes in Pennsylvania occur on local roads.
State police have used radar for decades to slow down or stop speeders, but state lawmakers have yet to grant the same permissions to local police departments. Without the ability to use radar equipment, local police have been forced to turn to other options, including electronic devices which calculate speed by measuring the elapsed time between measured road surface points.
“The use of radar should be viewed as a driver protection which provides the most accurate tool for the enforcement of speed limits,” said state Sen. Mario Scavello, R-Monroe County, the prime sponsor of the bill adopted in the state Senate this week. “This technology is much more efficient and effective than the dated technology of the past.”
Radar has been acknowledged by law enforcement to be the safest, most accurate and most economical speed monitoring device, but in Pennsylvania, there have been concerns through the years that local police would use radar and the resulting speeding fines as a municipal moneymaker.
In response to these concerns, the radar bill adopted by the Senate this week caps the amount local municipalities can collect in speeding ticket revenue at 10 percent of the municipality’s total budget. The legislation also gives local elected officials the final say by requiring that local boards adopt ordinances before radar enforcement could be implemented within their communities.
In the wake of the Senate’s nearly unanimous vote, it is time for lawmakers in the state House of Representatives to finally acknowledge the safety benefits of local radar speed enforcement and give their approval to a measure endorsed by the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association, the Pennsylvania Municipal League, the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs, the Pennsylvania Association of Township Commissioners, the Pennsylvania Association of Township Supervisors and the Pennsylvania State Mayors Association.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.