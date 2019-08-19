Practices that reduce runoff and pollution from local farm fields appear to remain as important as ever.
Just last week, scientists in Maryland, who have been warning of a growing “dead zone” in the Chesapeake Bay, said new data confirms that their warnings have been correct.
Natural Resources Department data shows an area with little to no oxygen spread to 2 cubic miles by late July, making it one of the worst in decades.
By comparison, July dead zones averaged about 1.35 cubic miles for the past 35 years.
University of Maryland environmental scientists say heavy rains washed wastewater and agricultural runoff into the bay and produced oxygen-stealing algae. Scientists fear it could harm crabs, oysters and the state’s seafood industry.
Pennsylvania supports efforts to reduce pollutants flowing into local streams and rivers, including the Susquehanna River, which flows into the bay.
The state Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) Agricultural Plan Reimbursement Program provides $1.3 million in reimbursement grants to help farmers with the cost of preparing agricultural plans that will help reduce flooding, protect public health and water supplies and promote the long-term viability of farming, state officials said.
“With 33,000 farms in Pennsylvania’s part of the (Chesapeake Bay) watershed, development and implementation of agricultural plans go a long way toward improving the health of local waterways,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell. “But we know that developing these plans can be costly, especially for small farmers. Helping with these planning costs is one more way that DEP is assisting farmers in their efforts to clean up our local waters.”
State regulations require all farmers to implement manure management, nutrient management or agricultural erosion and sediment control plans. The regulations are a key component in Pennsylvania’s effort to meet federally mandated water pollution reduction targets for the Chesapeake Bay.
Fortunately, reimbursements are available for farmers for plans developed this year and a farm can be reimbursed for more than one plan. Small farmers are especially encouraged to register, state officials said.
The deadline to register is April 1, 2020. Information may be found at the Agricultural Plan Reimbursement Program website.
The latest news on the health of the Chesapeake Bay is alarming. Pennsylvania must continue to monitor the data and take meaningful steps — including support for our farming community — to reduce pollution and sediments that affect the environmental health of not only the Chesapeake Bay, but all of the streams and rivers that flow into it.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.