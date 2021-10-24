Whether in pursuit of bear or deer, turkey or trout, or simply spending a few nights away from the rat race, there’s something special about going to camp.
Camp can be a rustic hunting lodge, a travel trailer, a tent, or with a little imagination, a hotel or motel room. Camp, if you’ve experienced it, is not so much a location as it is a frame of mind.
For me and the “gang” I was part of, camp was a slide-on camper that my father had on his pick-up truck. Our mobile camp was used to pursue salmon in New York, whitetails in Sullivan and Potter counties and trout in numerous locations near home. It might not have looked like your idea of camp, but for the five of us that used it, we couldn’t have been happier. As the only surviving member of our little group, I can’t tell you how much those memories now mean to me.
Over the years I’ve stayed in a variety of camps ranging from those with all the bells and whistles to a tent in Northern Canada positioned to intercept the migrating caribou herd that routinely passed through the tundra.
What truly makes a trip to camp special is the people you experience it with. Whether it’s folks who you’ve just met or longtime friends and family, camp is a bonding experience. It’s an opportunity to rehash old occurrences and celebrate new ones. There are men who told stories in caribou camp, deer camp and wild bear and fish camps whose names Iíve forgotten, but whose tales I sill enjoy thinking about.
Along with the swapping of old stories you can also expect a few practical jokes in most camp settings. Whether it was the wearing of a rubber mask while peeking through a window into the camp, as the men from Halfway Rod and Gun Club told me about, slipping an ice cube down the back of a sleeping camp member, or spiking a cup of hot chocolate with a sprinkling of cayenne pepper, it’s those little harmless pranks that provided a big belly laugh, later turning into a story repeated over and over again for all to enjoy.
Ritual is also a part of camp life. Typically, when my father, my uncle Clyde and I would go for an extended stay, we wouldn’t plan our meals. We all brought whatever we felt like bringing. One year I brought a batch of baked beans from a little general store that was located in Pottsgrove. To this day I think they might have been the best beans I’ve ever eaten. Apparently, the others liked them as well, as the next trip we made together all three of us brought a generous supply of beans from the same little country store. I’m sure you don’t need me to explain what our little camp was like with three grown men with hearty appetites living in such cramped quarters. As dumb as it might sound, it became a camp tale to repeat over and over again.
Sadly, with people being pulled in so many different directions these days, fewer and fewer people are experiencing the fun of camp. The men from “Smitty’s Camp,” located in Union County along the bank of Rapid Run, are trying to keep family and friends interested in camp life by hosting suppers now and again.
My wife Karen and I were fortunate enough to have been invited to one of their little get togethers, complete with a supper of ham pot pie, plenty of tall tales and some fine guitar playing. It’s fine folks like this that will hopefully keep the spirit of camp alive for generations to come.