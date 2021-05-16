I’m an admirer of Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. But last year she offered an opinion that was disappointingly low on appreciation of the facts and high on wokeness. It had to do with St. Damien of Molokai, the missionary to Hawaii, whose feast day Catholics celebrated last Monday.
AOC objected to the presence of Damien’s statue in the Capitol’s National Statuary Hall because, she said, he was a European colonialist complicit with “patriarchy and white supremacy.”
Colonialism wasn’t always oppressive, as the thousands of hospitals and schools built during its heyday attest. But too often cancellation of indigenous cultures, economic exploitation, and racism were indeed its trademarks. Nor can it be denied that Christian missionaries from Europe and North America sometimes shamefully turned a blind eye to colonial mistreatment of native peoples.
But Damien wasn’t cut from that cloth. Truth to tell, the 18th-century King Kamehameha I, whose statue is also in the Hall, had a more objectionable backstory than the 19th-century priest. Kamehameha solidified his sovereignty over the Hawaiian islands through invasion, treachery, and murder.
Apparently, however, AOC has no problem with his statue.
The man to whom the congresswoman objects was born Jozef De Veuster in 1840 into a Belgian farming family. He took the religious name Damien, after an early Church martyr, when he joined the religious order of the Congregation of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary. There was nothing particularly notable about him in those early years. He was such a lackluster student, in fact, that his superiors hesitated to approve his ordination to the priesthood.
When he was twenty-four, Damien was sent to Hawaii as a missionary. For nearly a decade, he served parishes on the big island and Oahu. But in 1873 came a turning point in his life as a priest. He volunteered to serve in the leper settlement on the island of Molokai.
Leprosy, or Hansen’s Disease, was one of the ugly side effects of colonialism. Along with other communicable diseases, it was introduced to the islands by immigrants in the late 18th and early 19th centuries. Although leprosy isn’t terribly contagious, the native Hawaiians had no natural immunity to it, and it soon spread. The year after Damien arrived in Hawaii, a leper colony was established on Molokai to quarantine its victims.
Life in the settlement was unpleasant. Because visitors were strictly forbidden, loneliness at being fearfully shunned by loved ones, compounded by the despairing realization that return to society was impossible, made the disease afflicting the residents even more unbearable.
Moreover, the huts and tents which housed the residents were makeshift and squalid. Medical care was minimal and grudgingly given, food was often in short supply, and a few of the lepers who still had strength robbed and brutalized weaker ones.
Fr. Damien was originally scheduled for just a brief stint in the settlement. But when he saw how miserable the conditions were for its 600 residents, he determined that this would be his life’s work. It took a while for the people whom he served to trust him. But after months of selflessly changing bandages, washing and feeding those who could no longer care for themselves, protecting the weak from the strong, and tending to the dying, he won their love.
Under his guidance over the next 16 years, a church, hospital, school, and clean huts were constructed, regular medical examinations and treatment were instituted, and people who had been abandoned and forgotten were treated with the love, compassion, and respect they deserved.
St. Damien, who died of leprosy in 1889, is known today as the “Apostle to the Lepers.” He practiced to the very end the active, self-sacrificing love modeled and commanded by the God he worshipped.
Hardly the résumé of a colonial oppressor.
