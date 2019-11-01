It isn’t just PETA that wants to help Dillan, the tormented bear who is confined to a small concrete kennel at the Union County Sportsmen’s Club in Millmont.
Visitors and local residents reached out to club leaders voicing concerns about animal neglect well before PETA got involved, and the club dismissed them.
I have been to the Union County Sportsmen’s Club a few times and have seen first hand that the wild animals there are suffering from neglect. When you visit, you can see Dillan’s painful dental issues.
You can see how he rocks back and forth and often slaps the concrete with one paw over and over again out of stress and frustration. You can see his sores. You can see that he can hardly get around for being morbidly obese. You can see the dirty cramped enclosures and animals who are devoid of energy and interest in their dismal surroundings.
While this story may seem new to some, many of us who have seen these animals know it is past time for the club’s leaders to do the right thing: Retire the animals, including Dillan, to the professional sanctuary that has offered to take them in at no cost to the club.
Diane Bland,
Paxinos